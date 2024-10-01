(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Josh Herrin cements his legend as a two-time AMA MotoAmerica Superbike Champion

Herrin wrote a significant piece of Ducati racing history today by clinching the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship title at New Jersey Motorsports Park. And, what's more, he did it from the top set of the podium.

Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati takes the first AMA Superbike title in 30 years for Ducati

Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Takes First AMA Ducati Superbike Title in 30 years

Herrin's win in race one came after an intense 18-lap battle with Bobby Fong and Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati teammate Loris Baz, Herrin working his way to the front in the final laps to record a 0.403s victory over Fong. Baz made it a double celebration for the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team by taking the final podium position in third.

The result ensures Herrin has an unassailable 58-point lead heading into race two on Sunday, September 29, over Cameron Beaubier.

Herrin's title is his fourth AMA national championship with the 2013 Superbike, 2016 Stock 1000, and 2022 Supersport victories, and his second title for the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team. He now has the record for the longest time between his first and most recent Superbike title wins (11 years) thanks to his six race wins and 13 podiums in 2024, with nine of those podiums coming consecutively.

Herrin's place in Ducati racing lore is now secure, having taken the company's first AMA Supersport title in 2022 and its first Superbike crown in 30 years after the great Troy Corser triumphed in the 1994 AMA Superbike Championship on a Fast by Ferracci Ducati 888.

Loris Baz also should not be discounted from race one. The flying Frenchman took a tremendous pole position and led much of the race until Herrin and Fong passed at three-quarters race distance. Still, Baz held on for a celebratory third place, making it a double podium delight for the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team.

2024 MotoAmerica New Jersey Motorsports Park Race One Results

1. Josh Herrin (Ducati)

2. Bobby Fong

3. Loris Baz (Ducati)

4. Cameron Beaubier

5. Richie Escalante

2024 MotoAmerica New Jersey Motorsports Championship points (after race one)

1. Josh Herrin (Ducati) 325

2. Cameron Beaubier 267

3. Bobby Fong 233

4. Sean Dylan Kelly 217

5. Loris Baz (Ducati) 208

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

"The support I've got from everyone in this team, from Ducati North America, Ducati Corse, the DeNaples, Bobby Shek, how much effort they put in, and how tight we are as a unit, is really special," Herrin said. "I'm not taking anything away from the teams I've been on in the past, but this group is really amazing.

"Without Ducati North America's and Ducati Corse's support, none of this would be possible. My crew chief, Simone, is amazing. We have great respect for each other. He's been a huge part of my success over the last three years. Thank you to everyone who had anything to do with this project, and you can bet we'll be back next year ready to go for another title."

Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

"A massive congratulations to Josh, that's the day's highlight," Baz said. "We knew how big this weekend could be for the team, and I never thought I could be so happy for someone else who beat me!

"I have been learning a lot this year. That pole position means I'm back, but I need to improve my race pace more. I was here at the beginning of this project with the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team, and I know what it means for everyone. I'm so happy and proud of everyone.

"On my side, we made a big step and greatly improved from Austin. It isn't easy to run two Superbikes, but we've grown a lot since Austin. Thanks to everybody, and we'll come back fighting for the final race tomorrow."

Bobby Shek (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Team Manager)

"It's been such a great season," Shek said. "In 2024, we've proven the Ducati has no bad tracks. Our worst rack traditionally was New Jersey, and now we've got two bikes on the podium and one on the top step, and I can't wait to do it all again next year. Josh's goal was to win the title from the top step, and he did that; it just shows what a champion he is."

Jason Chinnock (Ducati North America CEO)

"Josh Herrin's performance on the Panigale V4 R this season has been phenomenal, and his victory in the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship marks a historic moment for Ducati. It's been 30 years since a Ducati rider earned the US national Superbike championship -a testament to the talent, dedication, and unwavering work ethic of Josh and the entire Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team. It's exceptionally special to have Eraldo Ferracci contribute to the team's spirit as we claim the #1 plate for Ducati again.

"This championship isn't just a victory for Josh but a significant milestone for Ducati. Joining the roster of previous Ducati Superbike Champions, like Troy Corser and Doug Polen is an achievement that ushers in a new chapter in American superbike racing for years to come. We couldn't be prouder of Josh, the team, along with the support from Ducati Corse. This victory fuels our passion for racing and commitment to the growth of Ducati in the US."

The final race of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at New Jersey Motorsports Park will go green at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday, September 29.

SOURCE Ducati North America

