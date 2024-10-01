The M.I.A. Foundation Is Growing Through Grief With Their Second Annual Charity Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kristal Coleman founded the M.I.A. Foundation after losing her only daughter Tamia tragically.

During the event Global Brand and Image Consultant K. Newsom will host an uplifting and colorful show in honor of those lost.

For the second year, the M.I.A. Foundation is hosting a gala to provide support to parents who lost their children to tragedy while honoring the lives lost.

- Kristal Coleman, Founder of the M.I.A. Foundation

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The M.I.A. Foundation is proud to announce that the Second Annual M.I.A. Foundation Gala will be held on Saturday, October 19th, at 4 p.m. in Memphis, TN. The theme this year is“Growing Through Grief". The event offers support, healing, and unity for parents and families who have suffered the tragic loss of a child at the hands of gun violence, domestic violence, or suicide.

The keynote speaker is Pastor Dianne Young, a suicide prevention advocate, certified wellness, marriage, and family counselor, and senior pastor of the Healing Center Full Gospel Church. She is also the co-founder of the National Suicide and the Black Church Conference. The Second Annual M.I.A. Foundation Gala will also feature a colorful, uplifting fashion show hosted by Global Brand and Image Consultant K. Newsom. Join us for an evening dedicated to remembering lost loved ones, building community, and fostering the healing process. The Gala will take place at the TTA Event Center, located at 3220 Players Club Pkwy, Ste. 2. Proceeds will be used to continue the M.I.A. Foundation's grief support initiatives.

The M.I.A. Foundation was founded in 2022 by Kristal Coleman after the death of her only daughter, Tamia, at the tender age of 19. M.I.A. stands for Mission in Agape or unconditional love, and the M.I.A. Foundation is dedicated to offering solace and empowerment to parents who have experienced the profound loss of a child or children while addressing the critical issues of domestic assault, domestic violence, and suicide. Their multifaceted approach assists with funeral and burial expenses, as well as referrals to grief counseling, legal aid, insurance, and other support services.

“Dealing with the death of my daughter has taken me through a range of emotional, mental, physical, and financial states. I've learned the best way to navigate such a traumatic experience is a strong support system,” said Coleman.“I began this organization to help others who are grieving and growing find the resources they need during one of the toughest times in their lives. During the Gala, we will stand with each other as we continue to embrace the memories of our precious children and find strength in the love they left behind.”

The Second Annual M.I.A. Foundation Gala,“Growing Through Grief,” will be filled with meaningful tributes, heartfelt speeches, a fashion show, and a moving memorial service to honor those lost. Additional guest speakers include:

Dr. Naricia Futrell, LCSW Gihon Counseling Solutions, Inc., (Host)

Vernetta Edelman, Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Center

Dr. Barbara J. Love, The Love Foundation& Domestic Violence Advocate

Latrice Calvin, Suicide Prevention

Parents who have lost a child to gun violence, domestic violence, or suicide can attend at no cost, but registration is required. For more information, registration, or to purchase tickets, visit or . Donations can also be made via $Cashapp at $TheMiaFoundation or Zelle at TheMiaFoundation.

