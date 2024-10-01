The Dalmore Unveils The Highly Anticipated Second Instalment Of Cask Curation Series In The Douro Valley, Portugal
Date
10/1/2024 11:01:02 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The
Dalmore Cask
Curation
Series Port
Edition
makes its
debut
at
the
home
of
Symington Family Estates - the finest winemakers of Portugal – and makers of Graham's Port. This very rare trio of Single Malt Scotch
Whiskies is strictly limited to 150 sets, available worldwide 1st
October 2024.
GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The
2024
release
is
the
second chapter
in
the
series
that
celebrates
The
Dalmore's
whisky making artistry and the role played by exquisite casks sourced from the world's finest winemakers, in the creation of the iconic Single Malt Scotch Whisky.
Continue Reading
The Dalmore Cask Curation Series Port Edition makes its debut at the home of Symington Family Estates - the finest winemakers of Portugal – and makers of Graham's Port. This very rare trio of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies is strictly limited to 150 sets, available worldwide 1st October 2024. (CNW Group/The Dalmore)
Casks
are
intrinsic
to
the
craft
of
Scotch
Whisky,
as
the
vessel
within
which
the
spirit is
matured.
In
time the
cask
will
influence
the
whisky,
due
not
only
to
the
type
of
wood
it
is
made
from,
but
the
fine
wines
it has held previously. The life a cask has led is fundamental to the potential it represents to the whisky maker,
which is
why
The
Dalmore
whisky makers
curate
exquisite
casks
sourced
from
the
world's finest wineries and bodegas.
The Port Edition was
born from the exclusive partnership between
The Dalmore and
Symington Family Estates,
who
grant
The
Dalmore's
whisky makers
exclusive
access to
the
rarest
of
Graham's Port
casks.
The
Port
Edition
is
beautifully
presented in
a
bespoke
leather-finished
travel case
handcrafted
in
Florence, Italy – perfectly framing the trio of new expressions. Each age-statement whisky is housed in the iconic Dalmore bottle adorned with a matching collar. The presentation features a striking green hue, synonymous with Portugal and the winemakers, which Port Edition celebrates.
A century of whisky making artistry is captured in this exceptional collection of three whiskies:
Aged 27 Years, finished in rare Graham's 1997 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks
Aged 30 Years, finished in rare Graham's 1994 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks
Aged 43 Years, finished in exceptionally rare Graham's 1952 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks
Each
expression
is
natural color
and
non-chill
filtered.
The
Dalmore has previously released Port-finished expressions to great acclaim. It is the unique influence offered by Graham's rare Port casks that excites The
Dalmore's
whisky makers.
Each
cask
represents
the potential to influence the character of the whisky, offering notes of rich fruits and dark chocolate.
Only 26 sets will be available in the United States with an SRP of $44,450.
For
more
information:
SOURCE The Dalmore
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN01102024003732001241ID1108735341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.