The Dalmore Unveils The Highly Anticipated Second Instalment Of Cask Curation Series In The Douro Valley, Portugal

Dalmore Cask

Curation

Series Port

Edition

makes its

debut

at

the

home

of

Symington Family Estates - the finest winemakers of Portugal – and makers of Graham's Port. This very rare trio of Single Malt Scotch

Whiskies is strictly limited to 150 sets, available worldwide 1st

October 2024.

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The

2024

release

is

the

second chapter

in

the

series

that

celebrates

The

Dalmore's

whisky making artistry and the role played by exquisite casks sourced from the world's finest winemakers, in the creation of the iconic Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The Dalmore Cask Curation Series Port Edition makes its debut at the home of Symington Family Estates - the finest winemakers of Portugal – and makers of Graham's Port. This very rare trio of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies is strictly limited to 150 sets, available worldwide 1st October 2024. (CNW Group/The Dalmore)

Casks

are

intrinsic

to

the

craft

of

Scotch

Whisky,

as

the

vessel

within

which

the

spirit is

matured.

In

time the

cask

will

influence

the

whisky,

due

not

only

to

the

type

of

wood

it

is

made

from,

but

the

fine

wines

it has held previously. The life a cask has led is fundamental to the potential it represents to the whisky maker,

which is

why

The

Dalmore

whisky makers

curate

exquisite

casks

sourced

from

the

world's finest wineries and bodegas.

The Port Edition was

born from the exclusive partnership between

The Dalmore and

Symington Family Estates,

who

grant

The

Dalmore's

whisky makers

exclusive

access to

the

rarest

of

Graham's Port

casks.

The

Port

Edition

is

beautifully

presented in

a

bespoke

leather-finished

travel case

handcrafted

in

Florence, Italy – perfectly framing the trio of new expressions. Each age-statement whisky is housed in the iconic Dalmore bottle adorned with a matching collar. The presentation features a striking green hue, synonymous with Portugal and the winemakers, which Port Edition celebrates.

A century of whisky making artistry is captured in this exceptional collection of three whiskies:



Aged 27 Years, finished in rare Graham's 1997 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks

Aged 30 Years, finished in rare Graham's 1994 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks Aged 43 Years, finished in exceptionally rare Graham's 1952 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks

Each

expression

is

natural color

and

non-chill

filtered.

The

Dalmore has previously released Port-finished expressions to great acclaim. It is the unique influence offered by Graham's rare Port casks that excites The

Dalmore's

whisky makers.

Each

cask

represents

the potential to influence the character of the whisky, offering notes of rich fruits and dark chocolate.

Only 26 sets will be available in the United States with an SRP of $44,450.

For

more

information:



