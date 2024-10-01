Al Gharafa Look To Bounce Back In Home Clash Against Al Ain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Gharafa will have to find their best form if they are to kickstart their AFC (ACL) Elite 2024/25 campaign, with the Qatar side to host Al Ain FC of the UAE at Al Bayt today. The kick-off is at 9pm.

Al Gharafa suffered a 3-0 defeat to Esteghlal FC of Iran in their opener while Al Ain had to settle for a share of the points against Al Sadd SC. Meanwhile, holders Al Ain were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Sadd at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

Al Gharafa will look to make a comeback in the strong match against Al Ain and coach Pedro Martins will seek to address the negatives that may have recently crept in, whether in domestic competitions or AFC Champions League Elite, with the aim of achieving victory.

The Cheetahs also went down battling 2-4 to Al Sadd in the sixth round of Ooredoo Stars League.

Martins, expressed confidence ahead of their upcoming match, stating that the team's preparations have been solid and there is a strong sense of optimism within the squad.

He acknowledged the importance of securing a positive result to bounce back after their loss in the first round. Martins also recognized the challenge of facing the title holders but emphasized the team's determination to give their best and demonstrate their abilities in pursuit of the desired outcome.

Al Ain's Argentine coach, Hernan Crespo, acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating that his team is heading into a tough match but has completed all necessary preparations for their second game in the competition.

He highlighted the difficulty of every match in the tournament and expressed respect for their opponent, Al Gharafa, praising their talented players with high capabilities. However, Crespo affirmed that his team is focused on achieving victory.

Both Al Gharafa and Ain have top players in all positions and the match is expected to be strong and exciting both on the field, and on the sidelines between the two coaches. Both sides will push hard to collect the three points to enhance their chances of qualifying for the next round.

The AFC Champions League Elite draw saw the clubs being divided into two groups of 12 teams in the East and West Zones. The group stage will be held from September 16 to February 19, 2025, and each team will face eight different sides from its zone with four matches at home and as many away.

The best eight clubs will qualify for the Round of 16 and then the quarterfinals in Saudi Arabia from April 25 to May 4, 2025.