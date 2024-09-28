6 Killed In Bus Collides With Truck In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Maihar (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 29 (IANS) At least six people were killed while nearly 20 others were in a collision between a bus and a truck in the Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh, said.

The accident took place near the Nadan Dehat police station, about 25 km from the district headquarters.

According to the police, the bus, which was going to Nagpur from Prayagraj, collided with the parked stone-laden dumper truck parked on the roadside around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police, Maihar, Sudhir Agrawal, said that among those injured, the condition of six people was said to be critical and they were referred to Satna for further treatment.

He also added that the remaining injured individuals are receiving treatment in hospitals in Maihar and Amarpatan.

Agrawal said that senior officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and launched a rescue operation. Further details are awaited.