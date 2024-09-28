Adam Umbach Exhibiting In Upcoming Show @ Virgil Catherine Gallery

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Running from September 26 – October 31, paintings from Chicago-born artist Adam Umbach will be featured in the latest from Virgil Catherine Gallery. Titled Spontaneity, this group show highlights emerging artists from both New York City and Chicago.

Born in Chicago and currently residing in Brooklyn, NY, Adam Umbach is known for experimenting with abstraction, geometric painting, and expressionism within his work. A biographical painter, Umbach's chosen subjects, which often repeat through differing bodies of work, belong to a personal and familial iconography. Though sourced from his life, Umbach's paintings invite viewers to connect with this imagery by evoking their own experiences and memories.

Within his work, Umbach is known for using his non-dominant hand to create thickly rendered lines and forms, mirroring the balance between his playful, often humorous, choice of subjects with the weight of the memories they symbolize-a sense of loneliness pervading a single teddy bear, toy, or boat combined with the comfort and hope that it brings. He builds on the sense of play by drawing with the uncertainty and freedom of a child.

Umbach's work will be on view at Virgil Catherine Gallery (50 S Washington St, Hinsdale, Illinois 60527) through October 31 with an artist reception on September 26 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.