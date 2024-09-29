عربي


Kostin, Pelosi Discuss Holding Russia Accountable For War Crimes

9/29/2024 12:09:51 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as part of his working trip to Washington to discuss bringing Russia to account for war crimes.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Kostin thanked Pelosi for her support, determination and leadership in defending justice and democracy.


During a joint meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, the sides discussed vital issues of ensuring comprehensive accountability for war crimes that Russia committed in Ukraine. Kostin informed Pelosi that more than 139,000 of them had already been documented since the beginning of the Russian aggression.

"It is extremely important to register all crimes, initiate criminal prosecution and achieve justice in each individual case, regardless of how long the process of punishing the guilty may take," Kostin said.

