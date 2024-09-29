Yemen's Houthis Claim Missile Attack On Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Sept 29 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis, claimed yesterday that, it had launched a missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv in Israel.

In a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Sarea said, a“ballistic missile” was fired at Ben Gurion Airport,“upon the arrival” of the Zionist Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to the yesterday, after addressing the United Nations General Assembly, on Friday.

Sarea vowed that, the Houthis“will continue to respond to the regime's crimes, and will not hesitate to raise the level of escalation in support of the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.”

Earlier, the Zionist Defence Forces said, it successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen, which triggered air raid sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv.

This is the second missile attack claimed by the Houthis against Israel within two days, after they claimed a ballistic missile attack on a military target in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Houthis declared, via al-Masirah TV, a three-day mourning over the death of Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the Zionist Israeli airstrikes on Friday evening.

The Houthis are aligned with the anti-Israel“axis of resistance,” which also includes Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and militant groups in Iraq and Syria, among others.– NNN-SABA

