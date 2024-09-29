Territorial Integrity Must Serve As Basis For Peace In Ukraine Swedish Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The territorial integrity and of all states must serve as a basis for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Swedish Foreign Maria Stenergard said this in her speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, according to Ukrinform.

"The territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states must serve as a basis for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This was confirmed at the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June, which gathered some 100 delegations from all continents," Stenergard said.

In her opinion, "if a member of the Security Council is allowed to reap the fruits of aggression, the harmful impact will not stop with Ukraine."

"Russia's leadership will continue its attempts to impose its rule on neighboring countries," the diplomat said.

She added that "Sweden's steadfast support for Ukraine's efforts to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue for as long as it takes."

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly is underway in New York. The theme of this year's high-level general debate is

Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations."