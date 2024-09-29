Pune News: Key Routes Closed, Vehicles Diverted On THESE Roads For PCMC Swargate Metro Inauguration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune news : The newly inaugurated underground metro services from Shivajinagar Court to Swargate will commence today, i.e, September 29. For the celebrations, significant traffic diversions and adjustments have been implemented by the to avoid disruptions.

Traffic diversions have been in place from 7 am, for a morning program at Shree Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch. Amol Zende, the Pune DCP has asked drivers to seek alternative routes during this period.

Vehicles will be banned from the inauguration area around the Jamnalal Bajaj statue in Saras Bagh, starting from Keshavrao Jedhe Chowk in Swargate. To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the flow will be maintained between Jedhe Chowk and the statue, with additional restrictions likely to be enforced.

Alternative routes

Commuters are advised to take alternative routes through these areas to avoid traffic congestion and save time:

Jedhe Chowk through Volga Chowk

Lakshminarayan Cinema

Mitramandal Chowk

Swatantraveer Savarkar Statue Chowk

Traffic flowing towards Solapur Road from the flyover on Satara Road is expected to function normally.

No Entry around Shivajinagar Court area

A similar range of traffic measures have also been enforced for the Shivajinagar Court area. All vehicles will be prohibited across these routes:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Putla Chowk to Kamgar Putla Chowk

Tofkhana Chowk

If required, the route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Putla Chowk to Kamgar Putla Chowk may also function as a dual lane, said Pune Police.

Pune metro : District Court to Swargate

Services on the newly inaugurated metro corridor from District Court to Swargate will commence at 4:00 PM today, the Pune Metro Rail said in a post on X. PM Modi had virtually inaugurated the metro on September 26.

Passengers from Vanaz and Ramwadi stations can also interchange to this route, added the department.

"Passenger services on the underground metro corridor from District Court to Swargate will commence on Sunday, 29th September 2024, at 4:00 PM, after the virtual inauguration by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

From 4:00 PM, direct travel from PCMC to Swargate will be available, with interchange options for passengers from Vanaz and Ramwadi stations," the metro rail department announced on X.

