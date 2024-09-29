For Yo Yo Honey Singh Courage Is The Key To Excellence

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi, Sep 29 (IANS) Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is known for songs like 'Brown Rang', 'Blue Eyes', 'Angrezi Beat' and others, has said that for him courage is of prime importance in anything that he does.

The rapper spoke with the in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the ongoing edition of the International Indian Academy Awards (IIFA), and said,“You need courage to do everything in life. I belong to a very small place called Karampura in New Delhi. Today, I'm standing here in IIFA, a global event. What's bringing me back is courage”.

Honey was one of the most sought after artistes in the mainstream music industry in the early 2010s, was a part of many Bollywood albums, and even featured as an actor in some Hindi films.

However, the rapper slipped into bipolar disorder, and took a sabbatical from the industry as he became a recluse. The medical treatment and his strong support system allowed him to bounce back on the scene with even more intensity. By courage, Honey meant the demons that he fought, and yet made a noteworthy return to the music scene.

When asked about the increasing use of the artificial intelligence (Ai) in music and arts, the rapper said that he enjoys the blend of tech and art.

He told the media stationed at the venue,“The advent of Ai, more so in music, is amazing, trust me. There's this lad from Delhi, his name is Anshuman Sharma, he made an Ai track by recreating Mohammed Rafi sahab's voice and the 'Jodha Akbar' composition by A. R. Rahman. When I heard it for the first time, I was like, 'This is amazing'. See whether it is Ai, music, tech, computer science, alcohol, partying, the access of anything is bad”.

He also spoke about the Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh who is currently ruling the roost on the international stage.

He said,“What Diljit has done, a guy from a Sikh family made it huge on international level, is just something else. His courage, his calibre and his passion reflect through his work. And, he hasn't changed at all, he is the same Diljit Dosanjh with whom I worked years ago on the album 'The Next Level'”.