Near Selidove, NG Destroyed Armored Column, Captured Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Pokrovsk sector, near Selidove, fighters of the 15th Operational Brigade of the Kara-Dag National Guard destroyed an enemy armored column and captured Russian soldiers.

According to Ukrinform, the National Guard reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

According to the National Guard, after a relatively stable week without too many attempts at mechanized assaults, this morning the invaders tried to attack, using one tank, two armored infantry and a buggy with infantry to support them. Thus, they tried to break through the positions of the 15th Operational Brigade of the National Guard“Kara-Dag” in the Pokrovsk direction near Selidove.

“Thanks to the skillful actions of the Guards, all the equipment was utilized,” the National Guard noted and reported that the enemy suffered losses.

“And in addition, we got a plus to the exchange fund,” the soldiers said.

Video: Operational information from NGU units

