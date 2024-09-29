LG Felicitates Paris Paralympics Bronze Medallists From J & K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday met and felicitated Paris 2024 Paralympics Bronze Medallists, Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, at Raj Bhawan.

The LG congratulated the Para Archers from J&K for their incredible performance at Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Interacting with Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, the LG said that their hard work, dedication and remarkable achievements in International games have made the nation proud.

“Your exceptional performance will inspire the young generation,” the LG said.

The LG also felicitated Archery coach Abhilasha Chaudhary and extended his best wishes to the athletes and the coach for their future endeavours.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, and other senior officers of the Shrine Board were present on the occasion.

