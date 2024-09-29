Lebanese Gov't Making Utmost Efforts To Confront“Destructive War:” PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 29 (NNN-NNA) – The Lebanese is“doing its utmost” to confront the“destructive and hateful war” that Israel is waging against the country, Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, said yesterday.

Speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting, at the UN General Assembly in New York, Mikati accused Israel of“being treacherous and planning more massacres.”

The prime said, Israel shrugged off appeals for a ceasefire at the UN because“it does not care about law or international legitimacy.”

Mikati called on the Lebanese people to“stand united in the face of aggression,” stressing that his government, with all its civil, military, security, health, and humanitarian departments,“continues to carry out its duty, in cooperation with the citizens.”

Mikati visited New York for negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire and ending the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. The prime minister decided, late on Friday, to cut short his visit, following devastating Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, during which Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was killed.

Confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have sharply escalated, after the latter announced a shift in military focus from the Gaza Strip to the northern front, aiming to expel Hezbollah forces from its border with Lebanon, to ensure the safe home return of its northern residents.– NNN-NNA



