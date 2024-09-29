End Of An Era: Kolkata's Iconic 150-Year-Old Trams To Be Discontinued-Find Out Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The West Bengal has decided to end Kolkata's iconic tram service, which dates back to 1873 and has long been a symbol of the city's rich heritage and unique charm.

Considered a lifeline for the people of the city, the 150-year-old tram service was introduced by the Britishers. The trams were also adopted by cities like Patna, Chennai, Nasik, and Mumbai, but were eventually phased out everywhere.

How did trams evolve in Kolkata over the years?

Kolkata's tram journey began on February 24, 1873, with horse-drawn cars running on tracks. In 1882, steam engines were introduced, paving the way for modernization. The first electric-powered tram made its debut in 1900, transforming public transport in the city. After more than a century of electrification, the introduction of AC trams in 2013 marked another significant milestone in the evolution of Kolkata's tram service.

Why are the iconic trams of Kolkata being discontinued?

Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty stated that trams are a slow mode of transportation, and commuters require faster options. Tram services in Kolkata are being terminated due to traffic issues, except for one route from Esplanade to Maidan.

"Trams are undoubtedly a part of Kolkata's heritage after their introduction in 1873 as horse-drawn carriages and played a crucial role in transportation in the previous century. But as roads comprise only 6 per cent of Kolkata's surface area and with increase in vehicular traffic, we have observed that trams cannot ply the roads along the same routes at the same time as it is leading to congestion," Chakraborty told reporters on Monday evening as quoted by PTI.

"To ensure that people don't get late to office during peak hours due to traffic jams, we have to take certain difficult measures, including the withdrawal of trams," he said.

“Heritage trams, however, will run between Maidan and Esplanade so that people can have a pleasant and environment-friendly ride,” the minister said as quoted by PTI.

Commuter's reponse on discontinuation of trams

Expressing his displeasure over the move, a local commuter told ANI, "It should not be discontinued. It is a lifeline for the people of Kolkata, especially the poor. Now the inflation has risen. Tickets in the bus and travelling by taxi are more costly than travelling by tram. It is the cheapest mode of travel. It is eco-friendly since it runs on electricity."

While speaking to AFP, an 18-year-old student said,“There were times when there were frequent buses... but I still waited for the trams.”

Kolkata: People stage a protest during rains, against the decision of West Bengal government to discontinue Kolkata's 150-year-old tram service, barring a solitary heritage stretch from Maidan to Esplanade, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_26_2024_000161B)

Sharing his childhood memory, Teacher Ram Singh, 54 told AFP, "We used to ride trams, and get off after one or two stops, then we would get on the tram from the other side and get off from that too. That way, we would get our tram rides -- and also not have to pay for tickets".

A tram car proceeds on line as school children holding posters hand in hand make a human chain during a Global Climate Strike march in Kolkata, India, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

"Cities should develop, but along with it, history should also be preserved", he added, calling the trams the "city's old identity".

(With inputs from agencies)