La Liga Condemns Plan By Some Fans To Racially Abuse Vinícius While Hiding Behind Face Masks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: The Spanish league said Saturday it will ask to act against the promoters of a social campaign that the league says is aimed at promoting racist acts against Vinícius Júnior at Sunday's derby between and Atletico Madrid.

The social media campaign is based on a hashtag encouraging Atletico fans to wear face masks, apparently to make it more difficult for authorities to identify individuals who participate in racist chants or insults.

Vinícius, who is Black, has been particularly targeted by racist slurs in away games for Real Madrid over recent seasons.

One of the ugliest attacks against the Brazil forward came before a derby against Atletico in January 2023 when an effigy of him was hung from a bridge.

Four people were arrested for the dummy hanging and are now facing criminal charges that could send them to prison for four years.

The league says it will ask police to find and detain the promoters of the face covering campaign. The league said the campaign is intended to "incite hate.”

"The league energetically condemns these actions that encourage, promote or incite directly or indirectly hatred against a given person, in this case is Vinícius Júnior, for motives of race,” the league said in a statement.