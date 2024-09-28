SBU Detains Russian FSB Spy In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Counter-intelligence operatives of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian FSB asset in Vinnytsia region who is suspected to have been spying on Ukraine's defense forces.

That's according to the agency's press office , Ukrinform reports.

The Russians were interested in obtaining intelligence on the routes used by Ukraine's to transfer forces along Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions.

According to the investigation, the FSB expected to use that sensitive data to spot air strikes.

To this end, the FSB remotely recruited a 51-year-old paramedic in Vinnytsia region. The man came into their focus due to his pro-Kremlin stance expressed across Telegram channels.

Some 1.5M e-signatures exposed as Ukrainian cyberattack targets-affiliated data center

On the instructions of his handlers, the suspect would drove along highways, monitoring the movement of military convoys.

In one such episode, the perpetrator tailed a convoy for almost 100 km, trying to establish the route and specify the number and types of equipment.

The SBU exposed the traitor and took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

During a raid of the culprit's residence, a cell phone was seized, which the Russian asset used to stay in touch with his FSB liaison, a Donetsk-based vlogger Sergei "Lokhmatyi" Lebedev.

Based on the evidence collected, the detectives pressed charges against the suspect under Art. 111 Part 2 of the Criminal Code (treason committed under martial law).

Russianagents preparing power grab in Odesa neutralized

The perpetrator is now in custody, facing life in prison if found guilty in court.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Security Service detained a group of FSB assets that were spying on Ukraine's military in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv.