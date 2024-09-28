Egypt, Iran Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Concerns At UNGA

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty, met with Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Saturday, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting was part of ongoing communications between the two countries, following Foreign Minister Abdelatty's attendance at the Iranian President's inauguration ceremony in July 2024, according to Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, spokesperson for the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on exchanging viewpoints on issues of mutual interest, particularly the recent escalation of Israeli aggression in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. Egypt and Iran foreign ministers expressed concern over the impact of this aggression on regional security.

“The ministers expressed concern over the recent unprovoked escalation of Israeli aggression and its impact on regional security. They highlighted the need to de-escalate tensions and prevent the region from slipping into a regional war that threatens the security and stability of its people.”



