Women Erased From Public Life In Afghanistan, Says Australian FM

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The has erased women from Afghanistan's self-portrait, said Australian Foreign Penny Wong on Friday.

She made this statement during her speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Wong emphasized that by effectively imprisoning half of their population, the Taliban administration is severely limiting Afghanistan's potential.“Any country that wants to fully develop must ensure the full participation of all its people,” she added.

Wong also highlighted that Australia, along with Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands, has taken action, which could lead to all four countries bringing the Taliban before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Since taking power, the Taliban has enforced strict restrictions on women, banning them from education, work, and freedom of movement and expression. These policies have faced strong international criticism, with calls for protecting women's rights in Afghanistan.

The Taliban, however, has rejected claims of violating women's rights. They insist that they implement sharia law.

This ongoing debate underscores the international community's concern over the treatment of women in Afghanistan. Many countries see this issue as a key obstacle to the nation's progress and integration into the global community.

To resolve this, continued international dialogue and pressure may be necessary to ensure that women's rights are not sidelined and that Afghanistan can fully develop its social and economic potential.

