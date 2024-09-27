Maha CM Skips Ladki Bahin Yojana Promotion Rally Due To Eye Surgery

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde on Friday skipped the rally to promote the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana at Shirdi following an eye surgery.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has undergone eye surgery. So the doctor has advised him to take rest and special care. In the wake of the doctor's advice, the Chief Minister has decided to take a break by cancelling the program of Ladki Bahin Yojana under the Women Empowerment Campaign in Shirdi and the foundation laying ceremony of Onion Mahabank in Rahuri and all other scheduled programs today. However, the media is requested not to make any other arguments in this regard,” said the Chief Minister's Office in a release.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the function at Shirdi while another Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party national president Ajit Pawar skipped it due to his Jansanman Yatra scheduled earlier in Kolhapur district.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two DCMs have been travelling across Maharashtra to promote the Ladki Bahin Yojana and other welfare and development schemes ahead of the upcoming assembly election.

The Chief Minister two days ago said that the state government has so far directly deposited Rs 1,500 each for the months of July and August under the Ladki Bahin Yojana in the bank account of over 1.60 crore eligible women beneficiaries.

He further announced that the government will deposit the third instalment for the month of September by September 29.

Shinde has reiterated that the government will increase the monthly financial aid to Rs 3,000 from the present level of Rs 1,500 after the MahaYuti government comes back to power.

Both Fadnavis and Pawar have criticised the opposition for criticising the Ladki Bahin Yojana saying that the scheme will not be closed but will be implemented in the next five years.

Pawar said that the government hopes to provide financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana to 2.50 core eligible women beneficiaries across the state.