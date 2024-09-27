Doha International Coffee Exhibition 2024 Highlights Qatar's Growing Role In Industry

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Innovation, education, and global coffee commerce takes centre stage at the Doha International Coffee 2024, set to conclude Saturday at the Doha Exhibition and Centre.

The three-day event brought together more than 100 participants and exhibitors, including coffee connoisseurs, businesses, and nearly 20 embassies from coffee-producing countries.

The event, organised by Amazing Productions, showcased the latest coffee machines, educational workshops, and exciting barista competitions.

Speaking to Gulf Times, exhibition organiser Ali Husnain stressed the importance of the event in highlighting Qatar's potential as a future coffee hub in the region.

“The participants and exhibitors have brought unique offerings. This is a coffee event so we've got a variety of exhibitors showcasing latest machines, as well as activities, and, of course, many different types of coffee,” he said.

Husnain noted that the presence of the embassies added an international flair to the event, providing insights into global coffee production processes.

“These embassies are here to showcase the production power of their countries, how their farms operate, and their contribution to the global coffee supply chain,” he said.

A significant draw for attendees was the barista competitions, where local coffee professionals demonstrated their skills in latte art and the V60 showdown.

“We have more than 55 participants in one of the competitions, and this year has been more crowded and more fun. The local coffee community is playing a major role, with big names in the industry representing different companies from around the world,” Husnain pointed out.

He added that the local coffee scene has impressed him, with many individuals crafting their own coffee creations:“The locales are making their own lattes and coffee, and it really impresses me”.

It is learnt that the exhibition also played a vital role in fostering cross-cultural exchange, with companies from around the world introducing their products to the Qatari market.

Wilbert Zamora, a representative of Costa Rica's Café Don Mayo, underlined the importance and opportunity of sharing knowledge with the region's coffee enthusiasts.

“We represent Café Don Mayo from Costa Rica, where we are the farmer producers. We handle the entire process, from growing the beans to exporting both green and roasted beans,” he said.“Visitors are curious to learn about the different processes involved in coffee production, not just the final product in their cup.”

Zamora lauded the Qatari market for its high standards, saying:“The market here is strong, and customers demand quality. We maintain high standards, and visitors appreciate knowing exactly what they're buying.”

