AI-Driven Transformation, Baby Safety Products Market To Grow By USD 4.15 Billion From 2024-2028 Due To Rising Government Safety Regulations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global baby safety products market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.15 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

5.49%

during the forecast period. Increase in number of guidelines and regulations concerning baby safety

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing availability of products because of retail expansion. However,

presence of stringent regulations related to manufacturing of baby safety products

poses a challenge. Key market players include Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV, Prince Lionheart, RECARO Holding GmbH, Summer Infant Inc., and The Holding Angelcare Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global baby safety products market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Baby Safety Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4148.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.9 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV, Prince Lionheart, RECARO Holding GmbH, Summer Infant Inc., and The Holding Angelcare Inc.

Market Driver

The baby safety products market encompasses specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, departmental stores, and others, including warehouses and pharma stores. The expansion of these retail sectors globally is expected to boost market growth. E-commerce is an emerging sales channel, gaining popularity due to its convenience. With over 67.1% of the global population using the Internet in 2023, the number of online buyers for baby safety products is increasing. Vendors sell these products through their own websites and third-party retailers, driving market growth. Rapid urbanization and strong economic growth in APAC, Europe, and North America are key factors fueling this trend.



The Baby Safety Products market is thriving as parents and caregivers prioritize the safety of their infants. Innovative safety solutions like baby monitors, safety gates, corner guards, electrical outlet covers, car seats, strollers, and childproof locks are in high demand. Parents seek eco-friendly materials and advanced technology in these products. E-commerce platforms and online retail channels offer convenience, while brick-and-mortar stores in department stores and drugstores remain popular. Middle-class urbanization fuels market growth, but affordability is crucial for low-income households. Lack of awareness about baby safety in some areas remains a concern, leading to accidental injuries and infant deaths. Product quality improvements and technical breakthroughs, such as IoT baby monitoring systems and baby-proofing kits, drive organic growth. Regulations ensure infant car seats, mattresses, and other safety products meet high standards. Working parents benefit from newborn protection solutions and car seats designed for car accidents.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



Baby safety products, such as durable infant and toddler items, must adhere to stringent safety regulations in various regions. In the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) mandates that all baby safety products undergo testing at approved laboratories and carry certification labels. The CPSC sets safety standards, like 16 CFR Part 1219 for full-size cribs, ensuring safety from falls. In Europe, the United Nations Economic Commission of Europe (UNECE) regulates baby car seats through regulations 129 and 44, with the orange ECE R44/04 approval indicating compliance. Canada's Consumer Product Safety Act (CCPSA) requires product testing, documentation, record keeping, and reporting. These regulations may pose challenges for vendors, potentially limiting market growth in the baby safety products sector. The baby safety products market faces challenges in catering to eco-friendly consumer preferences, as companies strive to produce sustainable and organic offerings. A market snapshot reveals significant demand for monitors, baby gates, childproofing accessories, and IoT-enabled baby monitoring systems. Brick-and-mortar stores, department stores, and drugstores compete with online retailers to reach middle-class and urbanized consumers. Affordability remains a concern for low-income households, while lack of awareness about the importance of baby safety products contributes to accidental injuries. Product quality improvements and technical breakthroughs drive organic growth in the market. Working parents value regulations, leading to increased demand for infant car seats, mattresses, cribs, and baby-proofing kits. Brands like Baby Jogger, Baby Cache, Baby Trend, Comb, Cosatto, Graco, Land of Nod, Wonder Nation, No Boundaries, and Diono address these needs, focusing on newborn protection and car seat safety.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This baby safety products market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Baby car seats

2.2 Baby strollers and prams

2.3 Baby cribs 2.4 Baby monitors



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

The Baby Safety Products market is thriving, with parents prioritizing the well-being of their infants. Key product categories include baby monitors, gates, and safety seats. Manufacturers focus on creating innovative designs and materials for maximum protection. Consumer trust is paramount, with companies investing in rigorous testing and certifications. Growth is driven by increasing awareness and birth rates. Strong competition ensures continuous product improvement and affordability.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Baby safety products are essential items designed to protect infants and caregivers' peace of mind. Innovative safety solutions include baby monitors, safety gates, corner guards, and electrical outlet covers. Parents and caregivers prioritize infant safety, ensuring their little ones are secure from accidental injuries. Baby monitoring systems, IoT-enabled, keep parents connected and informed. Car seats and strollers are crucial for safe travel. Sadly, infant deaths from accidents and car crashes highlight the importance of these products. Baby-proofing kits offer comprehensive solutions for baby-proofing homes. Regulations ensure safety standards are met. Brands like Baby Jogger, Baby Cache, Baby Trend, Cosatto, and Graco provide a range of baby safety products, from infant car seats to mattresses and cribs. Comb and Graco offer combustion-modified expanded polystyrene (CMEP) foam in their car seats for added safety.

Market Research Overview

Baby safety products have become essential items for parents and caregivers, prioritizing the well-being of infants and young children. Innovative safety solutions include baby monitors, safety gates, corner guards, electrical outlet covers, car seats, strollers, and childproof locks. These products are made from various materials, with technology playing a significant role in enhancing safety and convenience. E-commerce platforms and online retail channels have made baby safety products more accessible to urbanizing middle-class families and even low-income households. Eco-friendly materials and IoT technology, such as baby monitoring systems, are key trends in the market. Accidental injuries and infant deaths have led to increased regulations and product quality improvements. Brick-and-mortar stores, department stores, and drugstores remain popular channels for purchasing baby safety products, alongside baby-proofing kits and car seats from brands like Baby Jogger, Baby Cache, Baby Trend, Comb, Cosatto, Graco, Land of Nod, Wonder Nation, No Boundaries, and Diono. Affordability and lack of awareness are challenges for the market, with working parents and regulations playing a significant role in shaping the industry. Product categories include infant car seats, mattresses, cribs, and baby gates, among others. Technical breakthroughs and organic growth continue to drive the market forward, with a focus on newborn protection and childproofing accessories.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Product



Baby Car Seats



Baby Strollers And Prams



Baby Cribs

Baby Monitors

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED