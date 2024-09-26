Cryptoknights Unveils The Future Of Finance And Technology In A Groundbreaking New Reality Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Produced by an Emmy-nominated team, CryptoKnights is the only global TV show that invites hundreds of millions of viewers to invest alongside titans as game-changing entrepreneurs pitch the hottest projects



Actor/entrepreneur Adrian Grenier plays host to a round table of Knights (judges) featuring Web3's most influential figures such as Brock Pierce, flanked by celebrity co-hosts Kim Lee and Gav Blaxberg

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to premiere this December, a new era in reality television begins with the premiere of CryptoKnights. The thrilling series showcases the brightest minds in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, hosted by actor, environmental activist, and crypto advocate Adrian Grenier (Entourage, The Devil Wears Prada). Ride along as 20 visionary entrepreneurs compete for millions in funding. Selected from thousands of applicants, these modern-day pioneers will either secure life-changing investments or leave empty-handed.

Produced by serial entrepreneur and award winning producer Riaz Mehta and Ritestream's Joseph Khan, CryptoKnights has already been dubbed "the Shark Tank of crypto," offering a unique glimpse into the rapidly evolving world of Web3. Each episode promises high-stakes drama as entrepreneurs pitch game-changing projects to an elite group of industry experts, vying for the chance to make their bold ideas a reality.

At the heart of CryptoKnights is an esteemed panel of judges. These heroes in shining armor are some of the most influential figures in Web3: Brock Pierce (Co-founder of Tether), Kyle Chassé (Founder of Master Ventures), Aly Madhavji (Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund), Magnus Grimeland (CEO and Founder of Antler), and Nikita Sachdev (Founder of Luna Media Corp). Each brings a specialized expertise, vast network of industry connections, valuable guidance, advisory support, and enough financial muscle to transform startups into global phenomenons.

While these heavy-hitters deliberate on their investment opportunities, reality star Kim Lee (Bling Empire) and crypto influencer Gav Blaxberg (CEO of WOLF Financial) provide entertaining and insightful commentary in the show's exclusive "Boiler Room" experience. Together, they dissect the most daring moves and costly missteps, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with behind-the-scenes analyses of every entrepreneurial pitch.

Adrian Grenier stated, "CryptoKnights is more than just a competition. It's a platform for innovation, education, and investment, where the future of finance is shaped in real-time. It's exciting to witness how blockchain and crypto can democratize industries, and I'm thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking series."

"I'm looking for the next Unicorn, but they often come from the most unexpected places. I believe in this show [CryptoKnights]. We will discover the Next Big Thing, the next killer app that is going to change the world, said Brock Pierce.

Riaz Mehta, CEO of Ritestream and the show's creator, adds, "We wanted to build a show that not only entertains but educates. CryptoKnights will help bridge the gap between the often-complex world of blockchain and the mainstream audience, inspiring the next wave of innovators."

Kim Lee stated, "I've always been fascinated by innovation, and CryptoKnights is where the future is happening. This show is more than entertainment – it's about giving people a front-row seat to the next big thing."

Exclusively created and funded by Ritestream, CryptoKnights is poised to change the way audiences engage with cryptocurrency and Web3 technology. Negotiations are currently underway with major platforms for the show's global distribution.

About CryptoKnights:

CryptoKnights

is a groundbreaking reality show that merges the dynamic world of cryptocurrency with mainstream media. Conceptualized by visionary producer and serial entrepreneur Riaz Mehta, the show brings together some of the most influential figures in the Web3 space to evaluate and invest in promising crypto projects. Hosted by acclaimed actor Adrian Grenier, CryptoKnights provides a unique platform where innovation meets opportunity, offering viewers a front-row seat to the future of finance and technology. By bridging the gap between complex blockchain concepts and everyday understanding, CryptoKnights aims to educate, inspire, and empower the next generation of crypto pioneers. For more information, visit CryptoKnights

or follow x/CryptoknightsHQ .

About Ritestream:

Ritestream is a decentralized platform that revolutionizes media creation and funding through blockchain technology. It enables creators and investors to collaborate on innovative projects, offering transparent and equitable models for content production and distribution. Ritestream is committed to democratizing the entertainment industry, empowering the next generation of storytellers. For more information, visit

or follow x/ritestream_io

