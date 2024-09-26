São Paulo’S Libertadores Dream Shattered In Penalty Heartbreak Against Botafogo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo's journey in the Copa Libertadores came to a bitter end on Wednesday night. The Tricolor fell to Botafogo in a nail-biting penalty shootout, dashing the hopes of 61,329 fans at Morumbi Stadium.



The quarterfinal clash ended 1-1 in regulation time, forcing the decision to spot-kick. Botafogo dominated the first half, taking the lead through Thiago Almada's goal.



São Paulo's woes deepened when Lucas missed a penalty just before halftime. The home team rallied late in the second half, with Calleri equalizing to send the crowd into a frenzy.



However, São Paulo 's luck ran out in the shootout. Calleri and Nestor failed to convert their penalties, sealing a 5-4 victory for Botafogo.



The Rio de Janeiro club now advances to face the winner of the Peñarol-Flamengo tie in the semifinals. São Paulo must now regroup quickly for their upcoming Brazilian Championship clash.







They face arch-rivals Corinthians on Sunday in Brasília, a crucial match for both teams' league aspirations. Meanwhile, Botafogo will take on Grêmio on Saturday at the same venue.

Match Summary

The match began with São Paulo trying to assert dominance, buoyed by their vociferous supporters. However, Botafogo 's measured approach paid dividends early on.



A defensive lapse by Luiz Gustavo allowed Savarino to set up Igor Jesus, whose cross found Thiago Almada for an easy header. São Paulo struggled to create clear-cut chances, while Botafogo threatened on the counter-attack.



The home team's fortunes seemed to turn when they were awarded a penalty late in the first half. Lucas stepped up but skied his effort, leaving the Morumbi faithful deflated.



The second half saw a rejuvenated São Paulo push for an equalizer. Calleri missed a golden opportunity before redeeming himself with a powerful header in the 41st minute.



The late goal sent the match to penalties, where Botafogo's composure prevailed. This defeat marks a significant setback for São Paulo's season ambitions.



The team must now focus on their domestic campaign, starting with the high-stakes derby against Corinthians. For Botafogo, the dream of Libertadores glory lives on as they prepare for the semifinals.

MENAFN26092024007421016031ID1108718622