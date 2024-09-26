Aamir Ayub Khaan: From Shoeshiner To Media Icon

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Aamir Ayub Khan, known in the as Aamir Khan, has an extraordinary story of resilience. Born in the small village of Faqeer Abad Tarkha, Charsadda, he started his journey with humble beginnings. As a child in 4th grade, he polished shoes in a shop in Charsadda's old bazaar, earning just 20 rupees a week. Despite the low income, he continued his studies, though the name-calling of "Mochi" (shoemaker) by other children hurt deeply.

Realizing that shoe-making was not enough to support his family, Aamir joined his father, an electrician, skills like electrical wiring, UPS installation, and air conditioning repair. While working, he completed his intermediate education and began teaching at a school. It was his colleagues who first saw his potential for media and encouraged him to audition. After many rejections, Aamir finally got his break with an international shoot for leather jackets. This opened the door to brand shoots and ramp walks, but this was not the peak of his journey.

In 2015, after a successful shoot in Islamabad, Aamir's life took a dark turn. He woke one night coughing blood, later diagnosed with hemoptysis, a serious disease caused by slow poisoning Doctors suspected slow poisoning. Bedridden for two years, Aamir faced rumors that he had been banned from Pakistani media. But just as he thought his career had ended, a phone call changed everything.

Producer Qazi Junaid Naseer invited him to perform a mime act in front of the President of Pakistan. Though still recovering, Aamir took the chance, knowing it might be his last opportunity. His performance was a success, marking the revival of his career. From there, he acted in major TV dramas like Ek Shamma Apny Hissy Ki, Khwab Ek Sahara Hai, and Ishq on PTV.

During this time, Aamir also pursued a bachelor's degree and later a master's in journalism. He became a writer for the Daily Times, covering major topics like CPEC and regional conflicts. His expertise grew, and he worked on documentaries for the government on countering violent extremism. He also collaborated with international institutions on research projects, including one with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

But his life wasn't without danger. While researching conflict, Aamir was attacked by unknown gunmen who stole his work and left him injured. For months, he lived in fear, followed by unknown individuals. Still, he didn't give up. Focusing on his academic research, Aamir completed his MS with high marks and shifted his career to public speaking, media analysis, and writing.

Recently his research has been published in the Journal of Asian Development Studies, on the topic " Representation of Pashtuns in Contect of Terrorism: a study of Bollywood and Lollywood movies after 9/11.

Aamir Khan's life is a testament to the power of perseverance. From a shoe polisher to a public figure, his message is clear: "Believe in yourself and never give up. When someone says you can't... Remember! the 't' stands for try."