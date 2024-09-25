UP Government Offers 50% Subsidy On CNG Generators For Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Sep 25 (KNN)

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Yogi Adityanath, has approved measures aimed at reducing pollution from industrial generators while providing relief to entrepreneurs in the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.

In a decision approved by the state cabinet, the Industrial Development Department has announced a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of new CNG-powered generators for MSME owners. This subsidy will apply to generators priced up to five lakh rupees.

Additionally, the has mandated the installation of pollution control devices on existing diesel generators.



MSME owners now have the option to either retrofit their current diesel generators with these devices or transition to CNG-powered alternatives.

MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan stated that these measures have received approval from the National Air Quality Management Organisation. The initiative comes in response to a court petition regarding industrial pollution in the National Capital Region and surrounding areas.

"This decision aims to provide relief to entrepreneurs while addressing the broader issue of air pollution," Minister Sachan explained.

The move is expected to have a dual impact as it will ease the financial burden on small business owners and contribute to improved air quality in industrial areas.



The government anticipates that these measures will help balance economic growth with environmental concerns in the state's industrial sector.

(KNN Bureau)