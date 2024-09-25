UP Government Offers 50% Subsidy On CNG Generators For Msmes
Date
9/25/2024 2:24:59 PM
(MENAFN- KNN India)
Lucknow, Sep 25 (KNN)
The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved measures aimed at reducing pollution from industrial generators while providing financial relief to entrepreneurs in the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.
In a decision approved by the state cabinet, the Industrial Development Department has announced a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of new CNG-powered generators for MSME owners. This subsidy will apply to generators priced up to five lakh rupees.
Additionally, the government has mandated the installation of pollution control devices on existing diesel generators.
MSME owners now have the option to either retrofit their current diesel generators with these devices or transition to CNG-powered alternatives.
MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan stated that these measures have received approval from the National Air Quality Management Organisation. The initiative comes in response to a court petition regarding industrial pollution in the National Capital Region and surrounding areas.
"This decision aims to provide relief to entrepreneurs while addressing the broader issue of air pollution," Minister Sachan explained.
The move is expected to have a dual impact as it will ease the financial burden on small business owners and contribute to improved air quality in industrial areas.
The government anticipates that these measures will help balance economic growth with environmental concerns in the state's industrial sector.
(KNN Bureau)
MENAFN25092024000155011030ID1108715136
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.