DBIA Releases New Position Statement On Procuring Design-Build Teams

DBIA is shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time.

Industry Experts to Discuss Details of New Statement in Design-Build Delivers Webinar, Oct. 30

- Shannon Gustine, LEED AP BD+C, DBIAWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has released its updated position statement, Procuring the Design-Build Team . This essential document emphasizes the importance of team qualifications, shared values and cultural compatibility over traditional selection factors like price and schedule. The new guidance reflects DBIA's belief that the foundation of a successful design-build project lies in the strength of the team - one that prioritizes trust, collaboration and commitment to integrated project delivery.The position statement was developed by a diverse group of DBIA National Board Members, including designers, contractors, architects and engineers, offering comprehensive, practical recommendations for building high-performing design-build teams.Shannon Gustine, LEED AP BD+C, DBIA, Regional Vice President at Hensel Phelps and a subcommittee member, highlighted the document's relevance:“The new Position Paper acknowledges the varied and evolving methodologies around the formation of high-functioning design-build teams. It provides practical guidance and considerations for Owners when developing a solicitation and ultimately selecting a design-build team.”The document outlines key considerations for selecting design-build teams. It emphasizes that team alignment with project goals and values should be prioritized, focusing on compatibility rather than price and schedule. In terms of methodologies, the statement offers insights into various approaches, including full team selection, core team selection and the design-builder first method, explaining the advantages and challenges of each. Moreover, the document stresses the importance of early collaboration between Owners and design-build teams, encouraging them to work together from the beginning to build trust and ensure project success. Additionally, the position paper warns against common pitfalls such as design professional first procurement and unilateral Owner selection, as these methods can hinder the collaborative process essential to design-build.To support the release of the position statement, DBIA will host a webinar titled Procuring the Design-Build Team on October 30, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET. The webinar will explore practical applications of the updated position statement, offering participants valuable insights into team procurement strategies and how these approaches can improve project outcomes. Experts involved in developing the statement will provide real-world examples of successful team procurement.The event is free for DBIA members and $25 for non-members. Attendees will earn 1.0 Continuing Education Hour (CEH). The featured presenters include Shannon Gustine, LEED AP BD+C, DBIA, Regional Vice President at Hensel Phelps; William Kent, LEED AP, FDBIA, Construction Executive at Mortenson Construction and Susan O'Connell, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, DBIA, Principal at AC Martin Partners, Inc.Register today to gain valuable insights into team procurement strategies and learn how to select the best team for your project.

