Mips Bicycle helmets market

size is estimated to grow by USD 137.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.97%

during the forecast period. Advantages of mips bicycle helmets

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

introduction of advanced and customized bicycle helmets , However,

availability of counterfeit products of bicycle helmets

poses a challenge - Key market players include ABUS August Bremicker Sons KG, Active Brands AS, Bern, Cycling Sports Group LLC, Demon Electric, Frasers Group plc, Giant Bicycle India, Hostettler AG, Limar Srl, Lumen Labs Inc., MAVIC Group, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., MET SPA, MIPS AB, One Industries, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA, POC Sweden AB, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MIPS bicycle helmets market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Mips Bicycle Helmets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 137.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.27 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled ABUS August Bremicker Sons KG, Active Brands AS, Bern, Cycling Sports Group LLC, Demon Electric, Frasers Group plc, Giant Bicycle India, Hostettler AG, Limar Srl, Lumen Labs Inc., MAVIC Group, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., MET SPA, MIPS AB, One Industries, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA, POC Sweden AB, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc.

Market Driver

The Mips bicycle helmet market is witnessing continuous developments due to the increasing demand for better performance and added features. Vendors are integrating advanced technologies such as the MIPS brain protection system for enhanced safety and the BOA adjustment system for a perfect fit. Customization is an emerging trend in the market, with consumers seeking unique designs, colors, names, branding, and raw materials. This trend is particularly popular in developed countries like the UK and the US, and is also gaining traction in emerging markets such as China and India. In the premium segment, customized helmets with MIPS technology are in high demand. Vendors are leveraging this trend to increase revenues and drive market growth. For instance, Merida's KED MITRO UE-1 helmet and Mavic's updated Syncro SL helmet both offer customization and MIPS technology. The integration of these features is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



The Mips Bicycle Helmets market is experiencing exciting trends with the integration of electrical power and self-powered lights. These advanced features include charging capabilities, making helmets more autonomous and convenient for riders. The Sports Helmets segment, which includes Mountain, Commuter, Skate, BMX, and Downhill Racing helmets, is seeing significant growth. Helmet technology has evolved, using lightweight materials like polystyrene foam and plastic, ensuring a hard outer shell and inner lining for optimal impact energy absorption. Road safety is a top priority, with non-profit organizations advocating for helmet use to prevent cycling accidents and fatalities, including brain injuries. Eco-friendly transportation options like cycling continue to gain popularity in the Sports or Adventure and Daily Transportation sectors. Online sales dominate the market, with offline sales following suit. The bike helmet market caters to various rider types, from recreational mountain bikers to professional athletes participating in sport games and mountain biking activities. Straps ensure a secure fit, enhancing the overall safety and effectiveness of these high-quality helmets.



Market

Challenges



The unorganized retail sector, particularly in developing regions, presents growing opportunities for counterfeit MIPS bicycle helmets. Chinese manufacturing has intensified this issue, with some counterfeits bearing fake Consumer Product Safety Act stickers. These imitation helmets, sold via major online retailers, Chinese websites, and low-priced stores, use inferior raw materials and offer reduced durability. Customers often find it challenging to distinguish genuine from counterfeit products due to their similar appearances. Counterfeits undercut market prices, negatively impacting vendors' sales and reputation. Vendors invest in

advertising and promotional campaigns to retain and attract customers, but these efforts add costs and lower profit margins. The prevalence of counterfeit products adversely affects market growth by decreasing volume sales during the forecast period. The Mips bicycle helmets market encompasses various types, including MTB helmets, road helmets, sport helmets, and commuter and recreation helmets. Challenges include ensuring rider safety during mountain biking activities and road cycling, with a focus on reducing head injuries and fatalities. Obesity and increased cycling popularity present new opportunities. Offline and online sales channels are crucial. Head injury risks during crashes necessitate strict road safety standards. Riders seek stylish, visible helmets with communication devices, shelter, and LEDs . MIPS and SPIN technologies offer enhanced protection against rotational forces. Brands like POC Sports and Powerfoyle, with light-harvesting substance, cater to health-conscious millennials. The market includes MTB, road, sport, and commuter helmets, with EPS foam and a rigid outside shell protecting the skull. Cycling is a growing leisure and fitness activity, increasing bicycle riding occasions and cycle production.

Segment Overview



This mips bicycle helmets market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Commuter and recreation 1.2 Sport games



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commuter and recreation-

MIPS bicycle helmets are gaining popularity among commuters in North America and Europe due to the higher adoption of bicycles for transportation and stringent regulations mandating their use, particularly for children in countries like France and Austria. The European market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the popularity of biking in countries such as Denmark and the Netherlands. In developing regions like South America and MEA, the adoption of MIPS bicycle helmets is increasing due to rising safety awareness and mandatory regulations. Japan, for instance, mandated bicycle helmets for riders from April 1, 2023. The increasing number of bicycle accidents, with over 52.8% of deaths caused by head injuries in 2022, is also fueling the demand for MIPS bicycle helmets. Additionally, outdoor cycling as a recreational activity is on the rise due to its numerous health benefits, further boosting the demand for these helmets. Overall, the growing awareness of safety and health, coupled with mandatory regulations, will drive the growth of the MIPS bicycle helmets market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Mips Bicycle Helmets market encompasses various types of helmets designed for different cycling activities. These include MTB Helmets for mountain biking, Road Helmets for paved roads, Sport Helmets for multiple sports, and Commuter and Recreation helmets for daily transportation and recreational use. Helmets play a crucial role in ensuring rider safety during mountain biking activities, which account for a significant number of head injuries, fatalities, and brain injuries each year. Properly securing the helmet with a snug strap under the chin and around the head is essential. Lightweight materials like polystyrene foam and plastic are commonly used to make helmets comfortable and effective at absorbing impact. Cycling, whether for sport or daily transportation, carries risks, making adherence to road safety standards essential. The market caters to various cycling disciplines, including MTB, Road, Sport Games, Skate, BMX, Downhill Racing, Sports or Adventure, and Daily Transportation.

Market Research Overview

The Mips Bicycle Helmets market encompasses various types of helmets designed for different riding occasions. These include MTB Helmets for mountain biking activities, Road Helmets for commuting and recreation, and Sport Helmets for various games and fitness activities. Cyclists engage in these activities for leisure, sport, and as eco-friendly transportation options. Helmets play a crucial role in ensuring rider safety, particularly in preventing head injuries and fatalities from accidents. Helmets feature advanced technologies such as MIPS and SPIN, which absorb rotational forces in case of a crash. They come in various styles and hues, with lightweight materials like EPS foam and a rigid outside shell for impact energy absorption. The inner lining ensures a snug fit, with straps securing the helmet in place. Helmet production has increased due to health awareness, millennials' interest in outdoor riding, and the availability of online and offline sales channels. Helmets now come with additional features like LEDs, communication devices, and even self-powered lights using technologies like Powerfoyle, a light-harvesting substance that generates electrical power . Non-profit organizations promote helmet use and road safety standards to reduce cycling accidents.

