Congressman Jim Jordan Champions Local Businesses With Visit To Renew Golf Balls

Jim Jordan Tours Ohio Ball Manufacturer

Jim Jordan Signs Patriotic Golf Balls

full printed flag golf balls with congressman signature

Congressman Jim Jordan recently visited ReNew Golf Balls, a rapidly growing Ohio business, highlighting his strong support for Ohio's economic growth.

- Jim JordanLOUDONVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ReNew Golf Balls, a rapidly expanding small business in Loudonville, Ohio, recently hosted Congressman Jim Jordan at its manufacturing facility. The visit emphasized Congressman Jordan's steadfast commitment to fostering the growth of local businesses and supporting Ohio's economic development.Golf enthusiasts and small business advocates were excited by the congressman's visit, showcasing the unique and innovative work at ReNew Golf Balls. Congressman Jordan toured the facility, engaged with the dedicated team, and demonstrated genuine interest in the company's operations. His hands-on approach and curiosity about the business highlighted his dedication to helping small businesses thrive."Having Congressman Jordan here was not just an honor but a real boost to our team," said Tim Deighan, CEO of ReNew Golf Balls. "His engagement with our staff and his interest in what we do reaffirmed our belief in the importance of small businesses in our local economy."Custom Personalization on New and Refurbished Golf BallsReNew Golf Balls has made a name for itself by specializing in high-quality refurbished brand golf balls from premium brands, including favorites like Titleist, Callaway, and TaylorMade. However, ReNew also offers a wide selection of brand-new premium golf balls, ensuring customers can choose between refurbished savings or brand-new performance, all with custom personalization options.Whether you want to personalize new or refurbished golf balls, ReNew Golf Balls offers endless custom personalized golf balls , all handled onsite at their Ohio warehouse. Customers can add company logos, personal photos, pictures of pets, or even funny sayings, initials, or monograms to create one-of-a-kind personalized golf gifts or promotional items.In addition to premium brands, ReNew Golf Balls offers the largest selection of colored and novelty golf balls. From the trending black golf balls or purple golf balls to glow-in-the-dark options perfect for night events, these balls can be customized to match any theme or occasion, making them ideal golf gifts.Full Wrap Imprinting for Novelty Golf BallsFor those looking to create truly unique products, ReNew Golf Balls specializes in full-wrap imprinting on their novelty golf balls. This service allows for intricate designs that cover the entire ball, making them ideal for themed parties, corporate events, or personalized golf gifts. Whether it's a fun golf-themed event, a corporate giveaway, or a memorable keepsake, ReNew's full-wrap printing ensures that each ball makes a lasting impression.Building Momentum: From Local Stores to Big Box RetailIn just its first year, ReNew Golf Balls has experienced remarkable growth, including the significant achievement of getting its products onto the shelves of local Walmart stores. This milestone reflects the company's commitment to quality and its ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers. With competitive pricing and unmatched customization options, ReNew Golf Balls has quickly become a favorite among avid and casual golfers, offering various golf gifts."Small businesses like ReNew Golf Balls are vital to the economic health of Ohio," said Congressman Jim Jordan. "It's inspiring to see the dedication and innovation of their employees and the positive effect they have on Loudonville and the whole region."Small Business, Big ImpactReNew Golf Balls' success is a powerful reminder of small businesses' potential when given the proper support and resources. Congressman Jordan's visit illuminated the company's achievements and emphasized the importance of nurturing local businesses that contribute to the community and economy.Contact: Jo RodgersVP of Marketing, ReNew Golf Balls...262-923-6375

