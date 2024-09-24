Anybotics Partners With Sol7 To Strengthen Presence In Oman Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ANYbotics partners with Sol7 to strengthen presence in Oman

ANYbotics and Sol7 have joined forces in Oman to“revolutionize industrial inspection”. This alliance introduces ANYbotics' state-of-the-art robotic solution, ANYmal, which is customized to meet the requirements of Oman's key industries, says the company.

By leveraging Sol7's local expertise, this collaboration promises a transformative leap in inspection capabilities that will reshape the regional inspection landscape and set a new standard for operational excellence.

Oman is a key player in the global energy market. The state-owned Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) controls most of Oman's oil reserves and is the country's largest oil and gas operator.

Recently, Sol7 deployed ANYmal as part of its program to assess robotic inspections at a RHIP station. RHIP is an integrated oil and gas development in the Rabab and Harweel reservoirs in southern Oman.

In this deployment, ANYmal used a 3D map created from a digital twin in point cloud format to navigate the facility and access 261 designated inspection points autonomously. These checkpoints included visual inspections, autonomous level measurements, thermal assessments, and frequency analysis.

ANYmal operator training and autonomous inspections using 3D maps for navigation at PDO's RHIP station.

Satschin Bansal, global VP strategic alliances and partnerships, ANYbotics, says:“Sol7 has extensive experience in supporting the automation of key industries in Oman and will therefore be an excellent partner for ANYbotics to meet the increasing demands of customers in this market.”

ANYmal is a rugged, autonomous, and highly mobile inspection solution with mission-ready payloads engineered for industrial inspections and condition monitoring in complex and hazardous environments.

As an end-to-end solution, ANYmal automates real-time data gathering and integration through superior mobility, autonomy, and intelligence. ANYmal provides plant operators with insights to maximize equipment uptime, reduce operating costs, and improve safety by keeping workers out of harm's way.

The partnership between Sol7 and ANYbotics underlines the growing demand for automated, robotic inspection in oil and gas, metals, and power utilities.

Sol7 will offer unprecedented autonomous inspection solutions through the synergy of its expertise in automation technologies, system integration for renewable energy, and oil and gas leak detection services.

Mohammed Al Barashdy, co-founder, Sol7, says:“Our partnership with ANYbotics is transforming industrial inspections in Oman's oil and gas sector. Together, we're driving efficiency, safety, and innovation through cutting-edge autonomous solutions.”

Sol7 offers ANYmal inspection solutions as a direct purchase or on a subscription basis via Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS). In addition, it provides a range of local support services, customer training, and technical expertise to ensure successful implementation and operation.

The partnership was recently announced at the ANYbotics Industry Forum 2024 (AIF) in Zurich. The AIF is an annual event hosted by ANYbotics that brings together leading voices and experts from the global industrial inspection ecosystem.