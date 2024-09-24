Mashgin Welcomes Peter Atkin As CRO And Eric Meyerson As VP Marketing To Help Build The Future Of Checkout

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leaders bring Go-To-Market expertise from Samsara and YouTube to grow Mashgin's computer vision business

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Atkin had just finished a phone call with a recruiter from Mashgin, creator and developer of transformative computer vision technologies, when he first encountered a Mashgin checkout kiosk himself at a concert in Las Vegas.



“Using the Mashgin kiosk was amazing,” Atkin said.“I just put my snack and drink on the tray, and it instantly recognized everything and accepted my payment in seconds. I was quickly back in my seat, which is where I wanted to be.”

The timing of the phone call was fortuitous for Atkin.

“My wife says waiting in line is my least favorite thing in the world,” he said.“But working with technologies with a visible, real-world impact is one of my favorite things. I knew I had to talk with Mashgin again.”

Mashgin today announced the arrival of two new executives to drive and support the company's rapid growth. In addition to Atkin, who joined as Chief Revenue Officer, Eric Meyerson has signed on as Vice President of Marketing. Both bring extensive technology leadership experience to scale Mashgin's business across key markets.

Customers are using Mashgin's computer-vision checkout kiosks in more than 4,000 locations where minimizing wait time is crucial, including airports, convenience stores, universities, and more than 110 major sports stadiums. Mashgin's solution reduces transaction times by 55%-78%, eliminating lines even during rush periods.

Atkin brings a track record of building high-performing teams and driving revenue growth from Samsara, the leader in physical operations technology, and Cisco Meraki, a top developer of enterprise networking technologies. Atkin helped extend their technologies to thousands of customers, and billions in sales. His expertise will help expand Mashgin's reach and deepen relationships with key partners across the retail, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

“The Mashgin team has built a product that feels like magic to customers,” Atkin said.“I'm excited to help shape the next phase of growth as we expand the benefits of our technology to more people.”

For Meyerson, his interest in speeding up checkouts came at a 2021 playoff game between his hometown San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although the teams were rivals for a century, they had never faced each other in the postseason.

“I missed most of a pivotal inning just trying to buy burgers and drinks for my kid and me,” Meyerson said.“The stadium had hired more temporary workers for the sold-out game, but that meant nobody knew what they were doing. Each transaction took several minutes to complete, and the fans were all agitated and frustrated. One of them almost took a swing at another. Nobody had come to this playoff game just to stand around on the concourse.”

He was at a different ballpark, T-Mobile Park in Seattle, this summer when he first experienced a Mashgin kiosk, purchasing a bag of peanuts and a beer in seconds. He was sold, too. Soon thereafter, he signed on to lead the marketing function for the company.

Meyerson brings recent hardware marketing experience, leading the team at Turntide Technologies, a developer of climate tech technologies for vehicles and buildings. His previous wins include launching video advertising at YouTube and building out consumer experiential marketing at Eventbrite.

“It's really exciting to join Mashgin at this point in the company's lifecycle,” Meyerson said.“Mashgin is already successful and profitable, but they've just scratched the surface of their growth potential and the many applications of their patented technologies. It has the ingredients to become one of the most powerful brands in the American technology space.”

Mashgin CEO Abhinai Srivastava said,“Mashgin has come a long way in its nine years, from a lab prototype to a technology solution that's accelerating millions of sales a day at thousands of locations. Attracting leaders of Pete's and Eric's caliber is a strong validation of the success we've already had in our markets and the massive potential we can unlock.”

About Mashgin

Mashgin is the world's fastest checkout system, powered by AI and computer vision. By eliminating barcode scanning, Mashgin allows customers to simply place items on the tray, pay, and be on their way in under 10 seconds. With checkout speeds up to four times faster than traditional systems, Mashgin not only enhances customer satisfaction but also boosts revenue for retailers by reducing wait times and streamlining operations. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator. Follow Mashgin on LinkedIn or learn more about Mashgin at .

