Tobacco & Tobacco Products Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028

The global Tobacco & Tobacco Products had total revenues of $845.37 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Tobacco and Tobacco Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

The tobacco and tobacco products market consists of the retail sale of cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos, smokeless tobacco, and smoking tobacco. The cigarettes segment consists of filter cigarettes and plain cigarettes. The cigars and cigarillos segment comprises large cigars and small cigars. Similarly, the smokeless tobacco segment consists of pipe tobacco and fine cut tobacco (FCT) and the smoking tobacco segment includes snuff/snus and chewing tobacco products. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.

Market consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 2.5% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 4.23 trillion pieces in 2023. The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.3% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $994.71 billion by the end of 2028.

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4.1. Country data

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

China National Tobacco Corporation

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Imperial Brands Plc

ITC Ltd

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

PT Djarum

PT Suryaduta Investama

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S VST Industries Ltd

