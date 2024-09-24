How To Capture A Highly Viewed Music Video With Iphone 16 Pro And Smallrig Phone Cage?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig recently launched the SmallRig Phone Case kit for the 16 to help users better utilize the iPhone for shooting. A behind-the-scenes clip released during the iPhone 16 launch event shows the iPhone 16 Pro and SmallRig appeared together in the production of the music video for The Weeknd's highly viewed "Dancing in the Flames."

When we say 'shot on iPhone',

it was shot on an iPhone with the aid of SmallRig's phone cage most time.

SmallRig Phone Cage

Continue Reading

The music video which includes a cool effect generated by the iPhone 16 Pro's slo-mo 4K resolution setting at 120 frames per second

was the latest installment of

Apple's long-running 'Shot on an iPhone ' campaign.

From iPhone 13 to

iPhone

16 series, SmallRig's phone cages have been used alongside the latest iPhone to film the 'shot on iPhone'

videos for 3 consecutive years.

With the soaring in views, the latest music video from The Weeknd has not only captivated audiences, but also set the standard for video production, many are left wondering how everyday users can create similarly stunning visuals using an iPhone. The answer lies in the powerful combination of cutting-edge technology and innovative accessories like the SmallRig's phone cage series.

Make the video more professional and more cinematic



The SmallRig All-in-One Video Kit just like performance-enhancing engine for the phone's camera. It is suitable for most smartphone, and it provides a secure grip that helps to stabilize the phone while filming. At the same time, the cage allows users to attach various accessories, such as microphones, lights and tripods. This versatility ensures that every shoot can be tailored to the specific needs of the video, enhancing audio and visual quality.

Established in 2013, SmallRig specializes in designing and creating comprehensive ecosystems for content creators. The company is dedicated to providing solutions for camera and smartphone support and expansion, lighting control, powering, and more. With a focus on versatility, compatibility, and fast and efficient manufacturing, SmallRig has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality accessory solutions to over 10 million creators worldwide.

The latest Smallrig FilMov Lightweight Photography Case Kit for iPhone 16 Pro offers several key features. Its grip is designed to elevate shooting experience by offering improved tactile feedback and control of the Capture Button and additional mounting options through 1/4"-20 threaded holes. The detachable lens backplate allows for the attachment of external lenses or filters. Comes with a standard T-mount backplate for swift lens swapping. The phone case also can be quickly mounted into the SmallRig phone cages, enhancing protection while significantly boosting the expandability for professional shooting. An incorporated powerful N52 magnet, ensures fast and stable wireless charging. Compatible with various types of MagSafe chargers and accessories when used as a standalone phone case. At last, It has advanced protective design, that features raised edges for the screen and lens, offering superior drop and impact protection.

SOURCE Smallrig

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED