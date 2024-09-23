OBG, Arab Fintech Forum Partner For MENA Fintech Festival 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Oxford Business Group (OBG) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Arab Fintech Forum for the much anticipated MENA Fintech Festival 2024, to be held from December 3-5 at the Qatar National Centre in Doha.

As a research partner for the event, OBG will also provide key economic intelligence on digital services in Qatar in its annual research on the country, The Report: Qatar 2025.

The collaboration aims to spotlight the significance of fintech in Qatar's rapidly evolving financial sector, with OBG contributing its expertise and data-driven insights to inform global subscribers about emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges in digital finance.

The three-day event will feature several dynamic tracks, designed to explore the latest trends and foster meaningful interactions within the fintech community.

Fernanda Braz, OBG's Country Director in Qatar, highlighted the importance of this collaboration for the fintech ecosystem in the region:“We are very pleasedto be collaboratingwith the Arab Fintech Forum as a research partner for the MENA Fintech Festival 2024. This event is a great opportunity to showcase Qatar's progress in digital financial services and provide our global audience with in-depth analysis of the fintech landscape. By offering a platform for meaningful discussions and connections, this partnership will help to drive innovation and support the growth of fintech across the MENA region.”

Malik Shishtawi, Founder and President of the Arab Fintech Forum, emphasised the significance of this event for the regional fintech ecosystem:

“The Arab Fintech Forum is a gathering of minds from across the financial technology spectrum, offering a platform for leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to engage in discussions that shape the future of fintech in the Arab region and beyond. This year's event will showcase the latest trends and innovations in digital banking, blockchain, and financial inclusion, driving meaningful conversations and collaborations that will propel the industry forward.”

Oxford Business Group's flagship product The Report: Qatar 2025 will be published nearly 2025 and will represent the culmination of over 12 months of extensive field research conducted by OBG's team.

The publication will comprehensively evaluate trends and advancements across various sectors with a key focus on digital finance.