Mild Weather Forecast In Most Regions Until Wednesday

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) – Sunday's weather will be partly cloudy and mild, especially over the mountainous areas, while relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.There is a slight chance of light and scattered showers in limited areas of northern and central regions. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, occasionally becoming active.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, the weather on Monday will remain mild, particularly in the highlands, and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some clouds appearing at various altitudes. Winds will continue to be moderate northwesterly.Temperatures will rise slightly on Tuesday, though mild conditions will persist in most areas through Wednesday. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot weather, with low-altitude clouds expected. Moderate northwesterly winds will prevail.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: eastern Amman 27 C – 18 C, western Amman 25 C – 16 C, northern highlands 22 C – 13 C, Sharah highlands 23 C – 14 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 36 C – 25 C.