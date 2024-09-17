(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revolutionizing Clean with Advanced Capabilities and Superior Performance

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco , a global leader in intelligent home appliances with an emphasis on innovative floor care items, today announced the launch of two new category-leading smart cordless vacuums: PURE ONE Station 5 and PURE ONE A50S.

Tineco Expands PURE ONE Portfolio with Two New Cutting-Edge Cordless Smart Vacuums

Continue Reading

As the next evolution of the PURE ONE Series portfolio, PURE ONE Station 5 and PURE ONE A50S combine cutting-edge technology with powerful suction and practical features to deliver unparalleled cleaning experiences. Representing the pinnacle of floor care solutions, these models are designed to handle various cleaning needs quickly and efficiently.

PURE ONE Station 5

Expanding on the popularity of Tineco's best-selling PURE ONE Station, the PURE ONE Station 5 revolutionizes the traditional cordless vacuum concept with 70 minutes of runtime and a 3-in-1 Smart Station that self-cleans, charges, and stores the unit.

Highly superior for effectively capturing dirt, pet hair, and fine particles, a 120° green LED headlight illuminates the floor for enhanced visibility. At the same time, PureCyclone Technology delivers consistent performance with up to 175W of suction, and a 6-stage filtration system removes 99.99% of micro dust. For a complete clean, Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor intelligently detects messes and adjusts the vacuum's power automatically, optimizing runtime, while a color indicator light on the interface changes according to the degree of dirt.

To streamline upkeep, the Smart Station has a 2.5L eco dustbin that holds debris and dust for up to 45 days, eliminating the need for continuous emptying following use, and it will clean the entire unit's full path with the simple click of a button.

PURE ONE A50S

With similar advanced features found in the PURE ONE Station 5, including iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, PureCyclone Technology, and a 5-Stage Filtration System, PURE ONE A50S stands out for its exceptional 185W of powerful suction.

To achieve a thorough clean, the PURE ONE A50S is equipped with a new-to-brand 3DSense Brush that intelligently boosts suction power when high volumes of debris or edges are detected. Ideal for uninterrupted whole-home use, it additionally offers 70 minutes of runtime, has a 180° foldable design for difficult-to-reach areas, a 120° wide-angle headlight, and a large-capacity dustbin.

"We know that consumers are eager for cleaning tools that will elevate their daily cleaning experiences, and the new PURE ONE Station 5 and PURE ONE A50S are designed to meet these demands with innovative technology, user-friendly features, and, most importantly, powerful performance," said Romeo Luo, Tineco's International Business Unit General Manager. "We're excited to set a new standard in the industry by bringing these two incredible new models to market."

The PURE ONE Station 5 (MSRP $459) and PURE ONE A50S (MSRP $329) are now available on the Tineco website (PURE ONE Station 5 , PURE ONE A50S ) and on Amazon (PURE ONE Station 5 , PURE ONE A50S ). To learn more about Tineco and its full suite of floor care solutions, including vacuums, floor washers, and carpet cleaners, visit the Tineco website .

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit .

SOURCE TINECO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED