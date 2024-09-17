(MENAFN) Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohammed Marandi has critiqued the United States’ use of sanctions as a cover for its internal struggles and diminishing global power. In an interview with RT on Friday, Marandi argued that the recent wave of sanctions imposed by Washington, particularly targeting the Russian news outlet RT, illustrates a broader pattern of American attempts to maintain the illusion of control amid its own domestic and international challenges.



Marandi's comments followed the United States State Department's announcement of new restrictions against RT, accusing the network of supporting a covert disinformation campaign designed to sway public opinion and interfere in international affairs. This move comes in the wake of similar allegations made against China and Iran, with American intelligence suggesting that both countries are attempting to influence the upcoming United States presidential election.



Marandi pointed out the irony in the United States accusing others of practices it has historically engaged in itself. “The United States has a long track record of coups, election interference, and manipulating other nations' internal affairs,” he said. He characterized these allegations as a “ridiculous” attempt by the United States to deflect attention from its own failings and declining influence.



According to Marandi, the sanctions against RT and other international actors serve as a smokescreen for the United States' own shortcomings in both domestic governance and foreign policy. The analyst suggested that the United States is using these measures not only to counter perceived threats but also to mask its loss of global dominance and the increasing recognition of its internal problems.

