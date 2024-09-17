China promises to continue ‘paving way’ for Ukraine peace negotiations

(MENAFN) China has pledged to continue its efforts to resolve global crises, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Vice Foreign Chen Xiaodong. Speaking at the Xiangshan Security Forum on Saturday, Chen emphasized Beijing’s role in fostering dialogue and building consensus among the parties involved in the conflict. He reiterated China’s commitment to acting as a mediator and promoting a resolution to pressing international issues.



China has consistently positioned itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, advocating for negotiations as the means to end hostilities. Beijing has also refrained from supporting Western sanctions against Russia, arguing that NATO expansion was a contributing factor to the conflict. In July, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba, reaffirming China’s belief that a peaceful resolution would ultimately require negotiations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has noted that both Ukraine and Russia have indicated varying degrees of willingness to negotiate.



Despite these efforts, recent developments have complicated the situation. Following Ukraine's large-scale offensive into Russian territory in early August, Moscow has declared that it will not engage in negotiations while Ukrainian forces occupy parts of internationally recognized Russian land. Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized China and Brazil for proposing peace initiatives without consulting Kiev, accusing them of siding with Russia.



As the conflict continues, China remains steadfast in its role as a mediator, aiming to pave the way for renewed peace talks and a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

