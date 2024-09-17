Scholz assures his stance on long-range arms for Kiev

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reaffirmed that Germany will not permit its long-range weapons to be used by Ukraine for strikes deep within Russian territory, even as other Western nations, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, consider allowing such actions.



In a recent Q&A session in Prenzlau, Brandenburg, Scholz emphasized that Germany's policy remains firmly opposed to using German-provided long-range weaponry for beyond Ukraine's borders. “I’m sticking to my stance, even if other countries decide differently,” Scholz declared, citing concerns over the potential escalation of the conflict. “I won’t do that because I think it’s a problem.”



Germany, which is Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the United States, has committed over EUR28 billion (USD31 billion) in military aid since the beginning of the conflict with Russia. However, despite this substantial support, Berlin has resisted following the examples set by the United Kingdom and France in providing Ukraine with long-range missiles.



Earlier this year, Scholz explained that supplying Ukraine with advanced missiles, such as the Taurus with a range of 500 km (310 miles), would effectively mean Germany's direct involvement in the conflict. He stressed that such a step would only be justifiable if Germany could control and define the targets, a condition he deemed impractical without becoming a direct participant in the war.



The stance comes amid increasing pressure from Western allies, who have suggested that allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory could be a viable strategy. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned Western nations against escalating the conflict further. He noted that Ukraine was already engaging in strikes on Russian territory, regardless of external support or restrictions.



Scholz’s firm position underscores Germany's cautious approach to its role in the ongoing conflict, aiming to balance support for Ukraine with the risks of further aggravating tensions with Russia.

