(MENAFN) According to a report by *Bild*, Ukraine is contemplating the possibility of implementing a partial ceasefire along specific sections of the frontline with Russia. This potential shift in strategy is attributed to President Volodymyr Zelensky's revised approach to the conflict. The German tabloid outlines that Zelensky's new plan involves seeking approval from Western allies to use long-range missiles against targets deep within Russian territory.



In July, Russian President Vladimir expressed Moscow’s resistance to any ceasefire or temporary pause that could allow Ukraine to recover and rearm. Putin emphasized Russia's preference for a "complete and final end of the conflict" rather than a temporary halt. Earlier in June, Putin proposed a ceasefire, contingent upon Ukraine providing legally binding assurances against NATO membership and withdrawing troops from territories claimed by Russia. This proposal was promptly rejected by Kiev and its Western supporters.



*Bild* reports that President Zelensky is scheduled to visit the United States in the coming weeks to present his revised strategy to President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and Republican candidate Donald Trump. The key components of Zelensky's strategy reportedly include:



1. **Deployment of Western Long-Range Weapons:** Zelensky seeks permission to use Western-supplied missiles for strikes on Russian targets far from the frontline. This request aims to enhance Ukraine's offensive capabilities against Russia.



2. **Partial Ceasefire Proposal:** Zelensky is also prepared to discuss the possibility of local ceasefires along specific segments of the frontlines, which would temporarily freeze the ongoing conflict in certain areas.



The German media outlet suggests that this revised strategy reflects Ukraine's willingness to negotiate on specific aspects of the conflict while pushing for expanded military support from its Western allies.

