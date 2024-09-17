(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for complete transparency and honesty in the investigation of the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, emphasizing that Germany has nothing to hide. His remarks come in response to recent criticism from Moscow, which has labeled the German probe as “absolutely not transparent.”



The Nord Stream pipeline, a critical conduit for Russian natural gas to Germany and other Western European nations, was severely damaged in explosions in September 2022. Despite extensive investigations, no party has yet claimed responsibility for the blasts, which resulted in the severing of three out of the four pipeline branches.



During a public meeting in Prenzlau, Brandenburg, Scholz assured citizens that the German authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. “We call on all security authorities and the Federal Public Prosecutor General to investigate the blasts without regard for anyone,” Scholz stated. He underscored that the investigation is being carried out with complete transparency and no attempts to cover up the truth.



“We want to bring those who did this to justice in Germany, if we can get hold of them,” Scholz added, reaffirming his commitment to uncovering the perpetrators.



The investigation has seen some developments, including reports last month of a first arrest warrant issued for a Ukrainian national identified as “Vladimir Z.” However, the case remains complex and shrouded in international controversy.



The Nord Stream sabotage has been a focal point of speculation and accusations. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh has reported that US divers, operating under the pretext of NATO’s BALTOPS 22 exercises, were responsible for the attack, allegedly on the orders of President Joe Biden. Although Moscow has not directly accused Washington, it has pointed out that the US stands to benefit from the disruption of affordable fuel supplies to the European Union.



Scholz's insistence on a transparent investigation highlights Germany’s commitment to resolving the matter impartially while navigating the geopolitical tensions surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline attacks.

