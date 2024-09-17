(MENAFN) French officials are increasingly worried about the risk of the Ukraine conflict escalating into a broader confrontation, potentially leading to a direct clash between Moscow and forces, according to a report by *Le Monde* published on Saturday. sources revealed that French authorities are exercising "great discretion" and are deeply concerned about the conflict’s potential to spiral out of control.



Recent days have seen heightened fears among European leaders, particularly as the United States and its allies consider granting Ukraine the capability to launch strikes deep within Russian territory using advanced Western weaponry. While France has not officially taken a stance on this issue, private discussions among French diplomats indicate a significant apprehension about the possible escalation.



One unnamed French official highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, “We must do everything possible to avoid World War Three.” This sentiment underscores the concern that a broader military engagement could be imminent if the current trajectory continues.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons could result in direct involvement by the US and its allies, which Russia would respond to with appropriate measures. Putin’s warnings reflect a broader Russian concern that Western nations are increasingly becoming entangled in the conflict through their support for Ukraine.



Russian envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, has echoed these concerns, asserting that any such move would signify an "open war" between NATO and Russia, with Western countries unable to avoid responsibility for the conflict. Nebenzia's statements reinforce the notion that the West could face direct consequences if the current support for Ukraine leads to further escalation.



As the situation evolves, French officials continue to monitor developments closely, striving to navigate the delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and preventing a wider, more destructive global conflict.

MENAFN17092024000045015687ID1108682715