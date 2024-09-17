(MENAFN) According to a report by *The Times*, British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, intended for long-range on Russian targets, would rely heavily on targeting data provided by the United States to be effective. The article, published on Saturday, draws on insights from five former United Kingdom defense secretaries and ex-prime Boris Johnson, who argue that Britain should independently permit Ukraine to use these missiles against Russian territory without waiting for US approval.



The report highlights that while the UK can technically deploy Storm Shadow missiles without United States involvement, the effectiveness of such strikes would be compromised in the absence of American targeting data. This is due to the sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities of Russia, which have rendered GPS navigation systems largely ineffective. The British and French-developed Storm Shadows might struggle to navigate accurately in the contested, electronically jammed environment of the conflict zone.



A United Kingdom defense source quoted by *The Times* explained that Russian electronic warfare has significantly disrupted GPS signals, necessitating an alternative data set for accurate targeting. This alternative data is reportedly American-owned and classified, linked to advanced United States ground-mapping capabilities.



The Ukrainian government has been advocating for the use of these long-range missiles to strike targets within Russia, but has faced resistance due to concerns that such actions would escalate Western involvement in the conflict. Russia has warned that permitting such strikes would amount to direct Western participation in the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev.



Boris Johnson and other advocates argue that delaying the use of Storm Shadow missiles due to dependence on United States data is unjustifiable. They contend that Britain should act unilaterally to support Ukraine's military efforts without further waiting for American consent.

