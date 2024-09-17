Chinese army sees German war vessels as ‘security risk”

(MENAFN) The recent transit of two German Navy ships through the Taiwan Strait has heightened security concerns in the region, according to the Chinese military. Beijing's Foreign has condemned the move as a deliberate "provocation" that undermines the One-China policy, which asserts that China holds over Taiwan.



On Friday, the Chinese military expressed its disapproval, arguing that the passage of the German vessels—a frigate named Baden-Württemberg and a supply ship, the Frankfurt am Main—has escalated regional tensions. This marked the first German naval deployment through the Taiwan Strait in 22 years. China's stance on Taiwan is clear: the island, which has been self-governing since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, is regarded by Beijing as an inseparable part of its territory. The Chinese government has consistently warned of potential military action to assert control over Taiwan.



Taiwan's Defense Ministry confirmed the ships' transit through the strait, which runs between Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. In response, Senior Captain Li Xi of the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command criticized the German action as increasing security risks and sending misleading signals.



The global context adds complexity to this issue. Taiwan is officially recognized as a sovereign state by only a handful of countries, while the United States, despite formally adhering to the One-China policy, has maintained unofficial relations with Taipei and supported its security interests. The German naval passage has thus been interpreted by China as a challenging move in an already tense geopolitical environment.

