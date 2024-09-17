Kim sheds light on supporting cooperation with Moscow

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently met with Sergey Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, to discuss enhancing the strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia. During the meeting, Kim extended his best wishes for "victory" to the Russian people, reflecting the growing ties between the two nations.



This recent engagement follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's historic visit to North Korea in June, marking the first such visit since 2000. The trip resulted in the signing of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which includes mutual support commitments in the event of foreign aggression. Putin's visit underscored Russia's willingness to explore military cooperation with North Korea, especially in light of the extensive military aid Western nations are providing to Ukraine.



On Friday, a Russian delegation led by Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang to engage in discussions with North Korean officials on a broad spectrum of bilateral and international issues. The Security Council’s statement described the talks as conducted in a "trusting, friendly" environment, reflecting the positive trajectory set by the Putin-Kim summit.



North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency reported that the discussions between Kim and Shoigu focused on expanding “strategic dialogue” and enhancing cooperation to protect shared security interests. Kim praised the "vigorous" advancements in political, economic, and cultural exchanges between Pyongyang and Moscow. He committed to further expanding cooperation and coordination with Russia in line with the principles outlined in their comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.

