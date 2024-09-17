Trump claims that Harris wanting conflict with Russia

(MENAFN) During a campaign rally in Las Vegas on Friday, presidential candidate Donald issued a dire warning about the potential consequences of a Kamala Harris presidency, claiming that it could lead to a catastrophic nuclear conflict with Russia. Trump’s statements reflect his ongoing campaign narrative that emphasizes his perceived ability to prevent major global crises.



Trump criticized the current administration's handling of international affairs, describing the potential outcome of a Harris victory as a looming threat of “World War III” and a “nuclear Holocaust.” He argued that the leadership currently in Washington is incapable of managing the escalating tensions, positioning himself as the only candidate who can prevent such a disaster.



In his address, Trump vowed to keep the United States “out of World War III” and promised to address what he described as the chaos in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine. He asserted that, under his leadership, the conflict in Ukraine would be resolved swiftly, claiming he could end the fighting within 24 hours. This bold assertion was not accompanied by specific details on how he intends to achieve such a rapid resolution.



Trump also accused Harris of intending to reinstate military conscription, suggesting that a vote for her would result in the drafting of American children into a conflict that he argues should never have occurred. This claim underscores his broader narrative that Harris’s policies would lead to further military entanglements and unnecessary wars.



The former president’s running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, recently hinted at a possible peace strategy that could involve establishing a demilitarized zone around the current line of contact in Ukraine and guaranteeing Ukraine’s neutrality—goals that align with some of Russia’s primary objectives.



Trump’s rhetoric reflects his campaign’s focus on contrasting his approach to foreign policy with that of his rivals, aiming to leverage concerns over global conflict and military strategy to bolster his appeal among voters concerned about international stability.

MENAFN17092024000045015687ID1108682721