Houthis attack central Israeli regions

(MENAFN) On Sunday morning, a missile launched from Yemen struck central Israel, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. The missile, fired by the Houthis, an armed group controlling much of northern Yemen, entered Israeli airspace from the east and landed in an open area, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Fortunately, there were no reported fatalities from the incident.



The Israeli military confirmed the missile's Yemeni origin and clarified that the explosive noises heard above central Israel were due to the IDF’s interceptor systems, which were deployed to intercept the incoming missile. Sirens were activated across the region from Tel Aviv on the Mediterranean coast to Modiin, approximately 25 kilometers southeast. The Times of Israel reported that the missile caused a fire in the Ben Shemen forest, a few kilometers from Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. Additionally, shrapnel from the missile damaged a train station on the outskirts of Modiin. Local police are currently searching for missile debris in affected areas.



In the aftermath of the attack, Israel’s ambulance service, Magen David Adom, reported that nine individuals sustained minor injuries while seeking shelter during the missile strike.



Later in the day, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack. A spokesman for the group stated that the missile strike was a deliberate military operation targeting what they described as a "military objective" in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa port area. The spokesperson claimed that the missile used in the attack was a new hypersonic ballistic missile, capable of reaching its target despite Israeli defense systems. According to the Houthis, the missile traveled approximately 2,040 kilometers in eleven and a half minutes, creating a significant sense of fear and panic within Israel.



This missile strike represents a new level of aggression from the Houthis and highlights the growing complexity and volatility of the regional conflict.

