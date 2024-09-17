Iranian Energy Minister advocates to accelerate overhaul operations at power plants

(MENAFN) Iranian Minister Abbas Aliabadi has urged the country’s power plants to accelerate their overhaul operations and enhance storage in preparation for the upcoming peak consumption periods. He made this call during a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Energy, emphasizing the need for readiness to handle both winter and summer peaks in electricity demand.



Aliabadi stressed that achieving the goals of the electricity industry requires effective convergence and synergy among all companies under the Ministry of Energy. He outlined that the ministry’s priorities include planning for current and future peak periods, ensuring timely maintenance of power plants, and advancing electricity transmission and distribution projects.



The Minister's directive highlights the critical importance of preparing infrastructure and resources to avoid potential shortages or disruptions during high-demand periods. This proactive approach aims to ensure that the energy sector can meet the needs of consumers reliably and efficiently.



By focusing on these priorities, Aliabadi aims to bolster the overall performance of Iran’s electricity sector and safeguard against any potential issues that could arise during peak consumption times. His emphasis on coordination and timely action reflects a strategic effort to strengthen the country’s energy infrastructure.

