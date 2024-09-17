Iranian farmers produce 55,000 tons of organic horticulture products yr/yr

(MENAFN) Iranian farmers produce approximately 55,000 tons of organic horticulture products annually, according to Deputy Minister Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi. Despite this output, it is relatively small compared to the total horticulture production in the country, which stands at 26 million tons. Speaking at a conference on organic agriculture, Boroumandi emphasized that the sector is currently in a transition phase toward increasing organic production.



The Agriculture Ministry is developing specific programs focused on organic products, which will be included in the seventh National Development Plan. Boroumandi mentioned that horticultural products are grown on 3.3 million hectares, accounting for 18 percent of the total agricultural land in the country. This initiative is part of an effort to expand the organic agriculture sector and enhance its contribution to Iran’s agricultural output.



Boroumandi also noted that Iran is self-sufficient in producing all horticultural products, except for four tropical fruits: coconuts, pineapples, bananas, and mangoes. Currently, the country exports horticultural products to more than 200 countries worldwide. This export activity reflects Iran's strength in this sector and its potential to grow further, especially in the organic products market.



According to Reza Nourani, head of the Iran Organic Association, Iran ranks 79th globally in organic product production but has the potential to be among the top 20 countries. Currently, over 90,000 hectares of land are dedicated to organic crop cultivation. However, the goal set in the 6th National Development Plan, which aimed for two percent of the agricultural land to be used for organic crops, has not yet been achieved. Saffron, pistachios, and medicinal herbs are among Iran’s top organic exports, primarily sent to European countries such as Austria, Germany, France, and Italy.

