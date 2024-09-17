Media reports Ukraine possibly to miss out on almost USD6 billion in American assistance

(MENAFN) As the end of the fiscal year approaches, the United States is grappling with the potential loss of up to USD5.8 billion in Congressionally-approved military assistance for Ukraine. This funding, available through presidential drawdown authority (PDA), is intended to enable the rapid deployment of military resources to allies in response to emergencies. The PDA allows President Joe Biden to utilize Pentagon stockpiles for this purpose.



According to sources familiar with the matter, the Biden administration is actively seeking an extension of the PDA into the next fiscal year. This effort is tied to broader negotiations over a spending bill that will fund the federal government beyond the current month. The administration's request reflects a desire to ensure that the approved aid can still be accessed and used effectively.



The discussion around Ukraine aid has been contentious, reflecting ongoing divisions within Congress. Earlier this year, negotiations over additional funding for Ukraine were complicated by some Republican representatives’ insistence on addressing concerns related to the United States southern border before approving more aid. A resolution was reached in April when Congress passed a supplemental spending bill that allocated USD61 billion for Ukraine. This bill included provisions to reimburse the Pentagon for previously supplied weapons.



At a recent briefing, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder confirmed that defense officials are working with Congress to extend the PDA. He indicated that while drawdown packages will continue to be developed, further details on the funding and its potential impacts will be provided in the near future. Ryder refrained from confirming the exact amount of unutilized aid but acknowledged that significant funds are at stake.



The outcome of these legislative efforts will determine whether Ukraine can access the full extent of the military assistance approved by Congress, impacting the country's ability to respond to ongoing conflict and security challenges.

